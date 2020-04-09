Kapil Dev took to twitter to convey his gratitude to the people working on the front-lines in the battle against COVID-19. He thanks the doctors, police, sanitation workers and all of those who have been working while the rest of the country stays home in hope for a better tomorrow. He thanks them for keeping him and all of us in the country safe.
Thank You For Keeping Us Safe: Kapil Dev To Corona Warriors |Video Message|
