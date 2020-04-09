Headlines Today | 5PM | 09 April 2020
More videos
Videos
Watch| Good Friday Special Message By Sister YS Vimala Reddy
Dr YS Vimala Reddy, sister of former chief minister of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Dr YS Rajasekahara Reddy...
Videos
Thank You For Keeping Us Safe: Kapil Dev To Corona Warriors |Video Message|
Kapil Dev took to twitter to convey his gratitude to the people working on the front-lines in the battle against COVID-19...
Videos
No Space For Social Distancing In Time Of Hunger
A serpentine queue was formed in Mumbai at a place where food was being distributed for the needy...
Videos
Simple Trick To Check If A Mask Is Doing Its Job Or Not
This video that surfaced on Facebook, shows how a lady is testing masks she got from China. In this video, she demonstrates how a lighter on fire...