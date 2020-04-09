Headlines Today | 11AM | 09 April 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 08 April 2020
Watch| Shraddha Kapoor’s Secret To Staying Healthy
Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her favourite way of staying healthy.”So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance!...
Watch| YSRCP Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini Exposes Corrupt Excise Constable
YSRCP Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini conducted a surprise check on the Excise station on Tuesday...
Watch Aerial View| The Quiet Emptiness Of Hyderabad Under Lockdown
Minister for MAUD,Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, KT Rama Rao shared a beautiful video of Hyderabad during the lockdown phase...