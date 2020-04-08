Shraddha Kapoor took to her Instagram to share her favourite way of staying healthy.
"So my most favourite way of staying healthy is dancing! Ever since I was a little girl, I just loved to dance! No matter the amount of mistakes (as you will see in this video)or the difficulty in steps, dancing makes me so happyyy P.S: Fortunate to have learned from such incredible dancers & choreographers & the entire amazing team. Thank you guys again & again,"she captioned the video shared on the occasion of World Health Day.
Watch| Shraddha Kapoor’s Secret To Staying Healthy
