Headlines Today | 12PM | 08 April 2020
Watch| YSRCP Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini Exposes Corrupt Excise Constable
YSRCP Chilakaluripeta MLA Vidadala Rajini conducted a surprise check on the Excise station on Tuesday...
Watch Aerial View| The Quiet Emptiness Of Hyderabad Under Lockdown
Minister for MAUD,Industry & Commerce, Information Technology, KT Rama Rao shared a beautiful video of Hyderabad during the lockdown phase...
Watch| Inspired By Sri Sri, Actress Maadhavi Latha Turns Into Fiery Poetess, Attacks Corona
Actress Maadhavi Latha shared a poem about the effects of Coronavirus and how mankind can be reduced to nothing if one doesn’t take care.Watch her non-stop rendition of Telugu poetry
Watch | Megastar Chiranjeevi Along With Family Members Light Lamps In Solidarity To PM Modi’s 9PM Call
Megastar Chiranjeevi along with his family members lit candles at 9 PM in support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s solidarity call to fight against the coronavirus pandemic...