President of India Ram Nath Kovind lit a lamp along with his wife Savita Kovind for nine minutes at 9 PM on Sunday night. While expressing solidarity with the doctors, police, health officials and government officials, the President expressed his gratitude to every Indian for showing the resolve and resilience in the fight against COVID-19.
President Kovind, First Lady Light Lamps, Lead India’s Fight Against COVID-19
