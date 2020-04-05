A video of Minister of Finance of Telangana State T Harish Rao brief stopover at village is garnering views on social media. The Minister is seen interacting with a villager asking him about current situation in his place after the lockdown was effected due to the coronavirus outbreak.The innocent farmer answers his questions and when asked as to why they have been confined to their homes, the man replies that a strange disease has come,but he cannot pronounce the name coronavirus, which is quite amusing. The conversation with the villager and his answers brings a smile on the Minister’s face.