Actor and former MP Chiranjeevi, who has been quite vocal off late through his newly created Social Media account, appealed to the people of the State about the PM Narendra Modi's Call to turn off lights on Sunday. In his video message, the actor reminded the country to switch off lights for nine minutes at 9 p.m. and support the Prime Minister's efforts to fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Prime Minister asked fellow citizens to light lamps or candles for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on Sunday. "On April 5 (Sunday), at 9 p.m., turn off all the lights in your homes, stand at your doors or in your balconies, and light candles or diyas, torches or mobile flashlights for 9 minutes," Modi said, adding this is to challenge the darkness caused by the coronavirus.

He said this is also to awaken the superpower of 130 crore Indians. The country is under a lockdown till April 14 due to coronavirus. So far, close to 3,400 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country with 77 deaths.