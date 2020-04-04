A Sanitation worker was caught by a local in Maharashtra and was asked to open the cap of the drum that supposedly carries the disinfectant liquid. To his shock, he found the drum full of just water and not the disinfectant. As it turns out, the sanitation worker was simply fooling a round by merely ‘sanitizing’ the area with water, throwing caution to wind during the trying times of coronavirus pandemic.
Sanitation Worker Caught Spraying Water Instead Of Disinfectant
