Animals have been found roaming the streets in India, on account of the lockdown that was imposed by the Central Government. An elephant finds itself on a street when suddenly, a biker takes a curve and lands right in front of the elephant. He then drops his bike and runs for his life.However, the elephant had different plans and went its way.
Man On Bike Encounters Elephant In The Middle Of The Road
More videos
Videos
Trader Applies Saliva On Fruits: Mischief Or Habitual Impulse?
(While the country is crippled by the nationwide lockdown, social media is thriving on the curfew-like life with hordes of thought-provoking videos.) What you are seeing here is a Youtube vide...
Videos
Sanitation Worker Caught Spraying Water Instead Of Disinfectant
A Sanitation worker was caught by a local in Maharashtra and was asked to open the cap of the drum that supposedly carries the disinfectant liquid...
Videos
Shikhar And Aesha Dhawan Dance to ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ At Home
Shikar Dhawan and his wife Aesha Dhawan had recreated the song ‘Dhal Gaya Din’ in their house...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 04 April 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 04 April 2020