Headlines Today | 6PM | 03 April 2020
Lockdown Ka Side Effects Gets Dangerous| Nizamabad Tippler Climbs Electricity Transformer
A video shows an alcoholic addict from Nizamabad attempting suicide, as he is unable to get liquor due to the lockdown imposed...
Watch| Frustrated Woman Sunaina’s FRUSTRATION Parody On Coronavirus In Ramuloo Ramulaa Style
Frustrated Woman is a series featuring Sunaina where she plays the roles of different women in different circumstance sand is seen ranting about various issues...
Lockdown Diaries| Tamannaah Shares Cute Childhood Pics, & Fans Are Loving It !
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia who is home-bound due to the lockdown, took to Instagram to share an album of her childhood pictures...
Watch| AP CM YS Jagan Video Conference With PM Modi On COVID-19 Status Update
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the Chief Ministers of all the states on Thursday, April 2 to assess and review the COVID-19 situation across the country...