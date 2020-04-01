Actress Sunny Leone Posted a video on Twitter,where she is seen dancing with her husband Daniel Weber for their three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. In what looked like a fake outing, she is seen dancing to Justin Timberlake's tune' cant stop that feeling.' She captioned it as- ’Trying to keep spirits high with a little @jtimberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now, and I trying to do our best everyday.Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol