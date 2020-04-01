Actress Sunny Leone Posted a video on Twitter,where she is seen dancing with her husband Daniel Weber for their three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher. In what looked like a fake outing, she is seen dancing to Justin Timberlake's tune' cant stop that feeling.' She captioned it as- ’Trying to keep spirits high with a little @jtimberlake. My children have been locked up in our building for many days now, and I trying to do our best everyday.Daniel's dancing is the best!! Lol
Lockdown Blues| Sunny Leone Keeps The ‘Spirits High’ With Justin Timberlake
Related stories
Videos
Lockdown Blues| Hrithik Roshan Plays Piano At Home,But Wait, Did We Just See Suzanne Khan Pass By?
Bollywood celebrities are busy posting videos as to how they are beating the lockdown blues. From washing dishes to fitness videos...
Videos
COVID-19 Heroes: Patiala Residents Salute Sanitation Workers, Garland Them With Money Notes
In a video clip posted in social media, shows residents of Nabha in Patiala district, expressing their appreciation for the sanitation workers...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 01 April 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 01 April 2020
Videos
Tollywood Singer Manasa Acharya Vents Her Frustration On Coronavirus With This Lively Parody..!
Tollywood singer Manasa Acharya sings her frustrations out during this time of lockdown...