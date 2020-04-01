Bollywood celebrities are busy posting videos as to how they are beating the lockdown blues. From washing dishes to fitness videos, they are sharing glimpses of their lives on social media and entertaining their fans. Actor Hrithik Roshan Posted a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing a piano for the first time.He also expresses his doubts if he can play well because of his two thumbs. Then he manages to play a small note and in between, we see his ex-wife Suzanne Khan walking across and literally photo bombing the video.
Lockdown Blues| Hrithik Roshan Plays Piano At Home,But Wait, Did We Just See Suzanne Khan Pass By?
More videos
Videos
Lockdown Blues| Sunny Leone Keeps The ‘Spirits High’ With Justin Timberlake
Actress Sunny Leone Posted a video on Twitter,where she is seen dancing with her husband Daniel Weber for their three kids Nisha, Noah and Asher...
Videos
COVID-19 Heroes: Patiala Residents Salute Sanitation Workers, Garland Them With Money Notes
In a video clip posted in social media, shows residents of Nabha in Patiala district, expressing their appreciation for the sanitation workers...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 01 April 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 01 April 2020
Videos
Tollywood Singer Manasa Acharya Vents Her Frustration On Coronavirus With This Lively Parody..!
Tollywood singer Manasa Acharya sings her frustrations out during this time of lockdown...