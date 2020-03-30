In a tweet shared by actress Raashi Khanna to beat the lockdown blues, shows actor Sai Dharam Tej falling asleep as she is seen humming the song ‘Yem Sandeham Ledu’ from her movie ‘Oohalu Gusagusalade.’ The video clip was shot by director Maruthi on the sets of the film Prathiroju Pandage which starred both the actors.The film was released on December 20th last year.
Yem Sandeham Ledu| Sai Dharam Tej Falls Asleep To Raashi’s Humming
