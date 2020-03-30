Telugu film superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna along with the young 'Mega' heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej came out with a special song on Coronavirus, on Sunday night. The song which was sung and composed by veteran music director Koti, was part of the ‘Corona Crisis Charity' initiative launched by Chiranjeevi along with other members of the Telugu Film Industry for cine workers who have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The song is an attempt to create awareness about personal hygiene, social distancing and also stating the important message of ‘staying at home’ to fight the battle against Coronavirus.

Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi Initiates ‘Corona Crisis Charity’ Fund For Cine Workers