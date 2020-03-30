Telugu film superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna along with the young 'Mega' heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej came out with a special song on Coronavirus, on Sunday night. The song which was sung and composed by veteran music director Koti, was part of the ‘Corona Crisis Charity' initiative launched by Chiranjeevi along with other members of the Telugu Film Industry for cine workers who have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
The song is an attempt to create awareness about personal hygiene, social distancing and also stating the important message of ‘staying at home’ to fight the battle against Coronavirus.
Also Read: Megastar Chiranjeevi Initiates ‘Corona Crisis Charity’ Fund For Cine Workers
Viral Video: Telugu Film Industry Biggies Sing Koti Corona Song!
Telugu film superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna along with the young 'Mega' heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej came out with a special song on Coronavirus, on Sunday night. The song which was sung and composed by veteran music director Koti, was part of the ‘Corona Crisis Charity' initiative launched by Chiranjeevi along with other members of the Telugu Film Industry for cine workers who have been hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.
More videos
Videos
Lockdown| Kerala Tusker Turns Monitoring Officer, Inspects Roads
A video of an elephant doing the rounds in Wayanad, Kerala shared by a IFS officer SudhaRamen is going viral on social media...
Videos
Yem Sandeham Ledu| Sai Dharam Tej Falls Asleep To Raashi’s Humming
In a tweet shared by actress Raashi Khanna to beat the lockdown blues, shows actor Sai Dharam Tej falling a sleep as she is seen humming the song...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 30 March 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 30 March 2020
Videos
‘Na Bhad Ne De Abh Isko, Milkar India Ye bhagaayegaa..’: ‘Aawara Dil’ Parody Reassures India Against Invisible Virus
Though the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and the lockdown imposed in India, this has not stopped the deluge of video...