A video of an elephant doing the rounds in Wayanad, Kerala, shared by an IFS officer Sudha Ramen is going viral on social media. The clip shows an elephant walking freely on the roads, which were empty due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to check the COVID-19 outbreak.

She captioned it: “Meanwhile, a Tusker inspects the implementation of the lockdown in Kerala near Wayanad.” Many users commented that the elephant 'mimics a monitoring officer’ inspecting roads.