A video of an elephant doing the rounds in Wayanad, Kerala, shared by an IFS officer Sudha Ramen is going viral on social media. The clip shows an elephant walking freely on the roads, which were empty due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to check the COVID-19 outbreak.
She captioned it: “Meanwhile, a Tusker inspects the implementation of the lockdown in Kerala near Wayanad.” Many users commented that the elephant 'mimics a monitoring officer’ inspecting roads.
Lockdown| Kerala Tusker Turns Monitoring Officer, Inspects Roads
A video of an elephant doing the rounds in Wayanad, Kerala, shared by an IFS officer Sudha Ramen is going viral on social media. The clip shows an elephant walking freely on the roads, which were empty due to the 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to check the COVID-19 outbreak.
Related stories
Videos
Yem Sandeham Ledu| Sai Dharam Tej Falls Asleep To Raashi’s Humming
In a tweet shared by actress Raashi Khanna to beat the lockdown blues, shows actor Sai Dharam Tej falling a sleep as she is seen humming the song...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 30 March 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 30 March 2020
Videos
Viral Video: Telugu Film Industry Biggies Sing Koti Corona Song!
Telugu film superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna along with the young ‘Mega’ heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej came out with a special song on Coronaviru...
Videos
‘Na Bhad Ne De Abh Isko, Milkar India Ye bhagaayegaa..’: ‘Aawara Dil’ Parody Reassures India Against Invisible Virus
Though the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and the lockdown imposed in India, this has not stopped the deluge of video...