Headlines Today | 12PM | 30 March 2020
Lockdown| Kerala Tusker Turns Monitoring Officer, Inspects Roads
A video of an elephant doing the rounds in Wayanad, Kerala shared by a IFS officer SudhaRamen is going viral on social media...
Yem Sandeham Ledu| Sai Dharam Tej Falls Asleep To Raashi’s Humming
In a tweet shared by actress Raashi Khanna to beat the lockdown blues, shows actor Sai Dharam Tej falling a sleep as she is seen humming the song...
Viral Video: Telugu Film Industry Biggies Sing Koti Corona Song!
Telugu film superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna along with the young ‘Mega’ heroes Sai Dharam Tej and Varun Tej came out with a special song on Coronaviru...
‘Na Bhad Ne De Abh Isko, Milkar India Ye bhagaayegaa..’: ‘Aawara Dil’ Parody Reassures India Against Invisible Virus
Though the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and the lockdown imposed in India, this has not stopped the deluge of video...