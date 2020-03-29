As the number of Covid-19 cases in India crosses the 1000 mark several local Indian musicians, writers and You Tubers have gone all out to make the best out of the global outbreak. Several language artistes have released a flood of songs, parodies on YouTube based on the novel coronavirus.

The above video is one such take on the famous Rajinikanth- Meena song Thillana Thillana from the Tamil film Muthu. The video is not just a parody of the song but is also interspersed with informative bits about the dos and don't and precautionary measures to be taken to avoid the spread of the disease.