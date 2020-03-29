A video shared by a journalist from a prominent news paper shows a liquor addict making a desperate attempt to break the locks of a wine shop in Andhra Pradesh. From the signboards shown in the video it seems to have been taken in a town in Rayalaseema. Over 2,200 wine shops and hundreds of bars and restaurants were also shut owing to nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.
‘Lockdown Ke Side Effects: Alcoholic Tries To Break Into Wine Shop’
