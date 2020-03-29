Headlines Today | 6PM | 29 March 2020
‘Na Bhad Ne De Abh Isko, Milkar India Ye bhagaayegaa..’: ‘Aawara Dil’ Parody Reassures India Against Invisible Virus
Though the coronavirus outbreak has brought the world to a standstill and the lockdown imposed in India, this has not stopped the deluge of video...
Coronavirus| Innovative Sanitising ‘Routine’ By The Indian Army Is Truly Worth Emulating
In a video shared on social media shows an Indian Army soldier completing the hand wash routine with an innovative hands- free machine, which can be operated with the feet...
‘Lockdown Ke Side Effects: Alcoholic Tries To Break Into Wine Shop’
A video shared by a journalist from a prominent news paper shows a liquor addict making a desperate attempt to break the locks of a wine shop.
This Funny ‘Thillana’ Parody Makes You Think About Coronavirus..!
As the number of Covid-19 cases in India crosses the 1000 mark several local Indian musicians, writers and You Tubers have gone all out to make the best out of the global outbreak...