In a video shared on social media shows an Indian Army soldier completing the hand wash routine with an innovative hands- free machine, which can be operated with the feet. One pedal helps operate the tap fixed to a washbasin and another pedal, helps the soap to be dispensed.

The soldier after washing his hands dips his shoes in a tray filled with water, wipes it clean on a coir foot rug and walks up a ramp, where he completely sprays himself including his head with the help of mist fans on either side. Only after he completes this routine does he enter the cantonment gates.