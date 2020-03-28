The Burj Khalifa is one of the tallest buildings in the world, and very well known for its light paintings that is displayed on the structure. Usually this happens on new year’s or on a special occasion. This time around, the management of the hotel chose to display a message that read, “We are all in this together. Stay home. Stay safe.”
