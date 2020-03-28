Headlines Today | 6PM | 28 March 2020
Young Donors With Big Hearts: Kids Break Piggy Bank To Feed The Hungry |Corona Saviours|
Two kids from a little village in Madhya Pradesh visited their nearest Police Station as they wanted to donate their savings...
Bomb Blast Survivor Shows How To Wash Arms Without Hands
Bomb Blast Survivor Dr Malvika Iyer took to her twitter handle to show people her hand wash routine...
We Are In This Together, Stay Home, Stay Safe: Burj Khalifa
The Burj Khalifa is one of the tallest buildings in the world, and very well known for its light paintings that is displayed on the structure...
Headlines Today | 12PM | 28 March 2020
