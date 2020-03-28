Bomb Blast Survivor Dr Malvika Iyer took to her twitter handle to show people her hand wash routine. Even though she is physically challenged with no hands, she still washes her stumps from below her elbow, and follows the 20 second challenge as well.
Bomb Blast Survivor Shows How To Wash Arms Without Hands
