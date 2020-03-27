This short Whatsapp video, location of which is unspecified, is going viral in the social media as it depicts the lockdown hardships on one side and the ruthless enforcement of it on the other. The man on the two-wheeler is being given the treatment on his back by a policeman for so callously violating the lockdown. The hapless commuter is seen moaning and crying in pain besides venting it out in his own inimitable way. Ironically, his predicament also presented itself in two ways on the social media: He found sympathy from some while many others found it hilarious..!
Pain Of A Lockdown Violator Evokes Fun On Social Media..!
More videos
Videos
Pune Man Violating Lockdown Fights Back For Being Beaten By Cops
A man who was found violating the lockdown in Pune, fought back at a cop who came at him with a lathi...
Videos
Fear Of Touching The Newspaper: Corona Scare
A lady picks up her news paper with the help of a pair of tongs,takes it inside...
Videos
Headlines Today | 12PM | 27 March 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 27 March 2020
Videos
Transporting People Inside Water Tanker During Lockdown
The video shows how a water tanker driver is illegally transporting people in side the water tank of the tanker.