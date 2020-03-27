This short Whatsapp video, location of which is unspecified, is going viral in the social media as it depicts the lockdown hardships on one side and the ruthless enforcement of it on the other. The man on the two-wheeler is being given the treatment on his back by a policeman for so callously violating the lockdown. The hapless commuter is seen moaning and crying in pain besides venting it out in his own inimitable way. Ironically, his predicament also presented itself in two ways on the social media: He found sympathy from some while many others found it hilarious..!