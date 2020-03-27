Headlines Today | 12PM | 27 March 2020
Transporting People Inside Water Tanker During Lockdown
The video shows how a water tanker driver is illegally transporting people in side the water tank of the tanker.
Lockdown Effect | Brit Mom Handles ‘’Cute Cry Baby’’ Cause She Wants Food From Outside
A video shared by The Sun, shows a mom consoling her daughter who wants to eat food from outside, during the lockdown period...
21 Day Lockdown| Virat Kohli, Anushka Urge Fans To Stay Indoors & Stand United
Indian Captain Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma urged fans to stay indoors during the 21-day lock down in India, announced by PM Narendra Modi...
