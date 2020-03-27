Fear Of Touching The Newspaper: Corona Scare
Pain Of A Lockdown Violator Evokes Fun On Social Media..!
This short Whatsapp video, location of which is unspecified, is going viral in the social media as it depicts the lockdown hardships on one side and the ruthless enforcement of it on the other...
Pune Man Violating Lockdown Fights Back For Being Beaten By Cops
A man who was found violating the lockdown in Pune, fought back at a cop who came at him with a lathi...
Headlines Today | 12PM | 27 March 2020
Headlines Today | 12PM | 27 March 2020
Transporting People Inside Water Tanker During Lockdown
The video shows how a water tanker driver is illegally transporting people in side the water tank of the tanker.