The video shows how a water tanker driver is illegally transporting people inside the water tank. You can see the cops bringing everyone out through the caps of the tank on the tanker.
Transporting People Inside Water Tanker During Lockdown
Lockdown Effect | Brit Mom Handles ‘’Cute Cry Baby’’ Cause She Wants Food From Outside
A video shared by The Sun, shows a mom consoling her daughter who wants to eat food from outside, during the lockdown period...
21 Day Lockdown| Virat Kohli, Anushka Urge Fans To Stay Indoors & Stand United
Indian Captain Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma urged fans to stay indoors during the 21-day lock down in India, announced by PM Narendra Modi...
Headlines Today | 11AM | 26 March 2020
|Watch| Vijayawada Rythu Baazar Following Social Distancing
In this video you can see how Vijayawada Rythu bazaar had drawn lines in the ground in front of the bazaar so that the people standing in the queue do not make contact with each other and are at a safe distance from each other as well