While you can see many police personnel resorting to the stick to get people back into their homes, The Punjab police has taken this novel approach to punishing the lock down violators. They are stopping vehicle drivers to get off their bikes or cars and do some sit-ups.
Punjab Police Punish Lock down Violators With Sit-ups
