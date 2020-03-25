Here you can see that the Punjab police have taken the lock down seriously. Keeping in mind the poor people of the slum who would be worst hit due to the lock down,the police is seen door delivering essentials from door to door in a slum in Punjab.
Punjab Police In Action Delivering Essentials During Lockdown
