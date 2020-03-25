In this video you can see how the cops charges at a girl with a lathi for violating the lock down. She was found to be taking a selfie on the side of the road. The girl is found telling the cops that she stays close by and came out to buy milk.
Girl Being Beaten By Cops For Violating Lock Down In This Video
