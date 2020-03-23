View this post on Instagram

Historic .. we are ONE .. and we have WON !! “शंख बजे औ ताल बजे , औ बजी है गणपत आरती , अद्भुत दृश्य सुना विश्व नें हम उत्तम उज्ज्वल भारती “ ~ AB At 5pm on March 22nd the entire nation came out & applauded NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS ! PROUD TO BE AN INDIAN - JAI HIND 🇮🇳🇮🇳