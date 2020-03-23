The Pudukkottai fire brigade has posted the video on social media to raise awareness about the spread of coronavirus. In it, the song "Varriya ..." featured in the movie 'Puthuvette' is emphasized by the practice of hand washing and social space to escape the threat of corona. The video is going viral on social media. This video has been shared by many as Pudukkottai Meets Update.
Pudukkottai Fire Brigade Do The Hand Wash Dance
