In a video that's winning hearts, a vagabond who is standing in front of a gated community is seen joining the session, after he hears the residents clapping and ringing bells at 5:00 PM. Now whether he knew about Prime Minister Modi's call for thanking the health care workers or thought it was some religious session, is not known. However, the man briefly claps along in union with people.
Destitute Joins Clap, Wins Hearts
