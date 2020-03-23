In this video you can see how cops are resorting to Lathi Charge. In the two instances shown in the two videos, you can see how the cops have resorted to assault to get people back into their homes and off the streets
Cops Using Lathi To Get People Back Home: Corona Restrictions
