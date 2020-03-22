Salman Khan Appeals to his fans to be careful, and be cautious. He asks for people to beclean at all times and be attentive as the thing in question right now is life.
Salman Bhai Says, “Ye Zindagi Ka Sawal Hai”: Corona Awearness
Related stories
Videos
Hyderabad In Silence In View Of Janta Curfew
For the first time the streets of Hyderabad were seen bearing an eerie silence on its streets...
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 21 March 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 21 March 2020
Videos
Dog Being Walked By Drone In Empty Street: Corona Scare
In this video you can see how a dog is being walked by the leash tied to a drone. This is some futuristic thinking,..
Videos
Watch: Newly Married Couple Using Face Masks At Reception
A newly married couple are seen wearing face masks while being all decked up...