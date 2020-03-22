Actor Nani took to twitter to show the deserted look that the city held and the look of it from his balcony. While the city is also getting its necessary cleaning, it is welcoming many living animals and birds to take over the places that were once taken over by people. He notices and warmly welcomes a pegion who made itself a nest on the branch of his plant growing on his balcony
Nani Welcomes Pigeon Nest To His Balcony Amid Janata Curfew
