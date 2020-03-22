For the first time the streets of Hyderabad were seen bearing an eerie silence on its streets, as the people of Hyderabad had taken the PMs request for a Janata Curfew Seriously. People stayed at their homes, and showed their respects to the central Government’s plea.
Hyderabad In Silence In View Of Janta Curfew
