A newly married couple are seen wearing face masks while being all decked up. This was seen at the reception of the couple where the guests who had gone on stage for a picture is also seen wearing masks.
Watch: Newly Married Couple Using Face Masks At Reception
Headlines Today | 5PM | 21 March 2020
Dog Being Walked By Drone In Empty Street: Corona Scare
In this video you can see how a dog is being walked by the leash tied to a drone. This is some futuristic thinking,..
Temperature Being Carelessly Checked At A Railway Station| Coronavirus
A State Government employee was posted at a railway station...
Watch: Kanika Kapoor Singing At A Party After Returning From London
Singer Kanika Kapoor was tested positive for coronavirus...