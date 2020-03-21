In this video you can see how a dog is being walked by the leash tied to a drone. This is some futuristic thinking, where people are still avoiding to gout because of the scare, but the dog is not missing out on its daily walks
Dog Being Walked By Drone In Empty Street: Corona Scare
Headlines Today | 5PM | 21 March 2020
