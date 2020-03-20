Following the rapid spread of coronavirus in Spain, the country has ordered no one to come out for two weeks. Two days ago, however,police went on patrol to make sure no one was outside. Then they saw a person dressed in a dinosaur costume. The video was shared by the Spanish, Murcio-area police. In it, a person seems to be throwing garbage into the street. The police are there and are investigating him. It has gone viral on social websites. Notably, the person involved shared the video on its social networking site, raising awareness that no one should get out of the house.