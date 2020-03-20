In a very tragic incident, a woman carrying an infant slips into a Open-pit. In the video, one could see, a woman stepping out of a car and has slipped into a Open-pit. The incident took place in Peerzadiguda of Uppal. The passersby reacted immediately and saved the woman and infant.
Tragedy: Woman Carrying An Infant Slips Into Open-pit
