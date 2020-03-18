Sokal sokal chini bachcha a ta ki krli 😢 Dosh kore taka6e o na 😑😑😑😑😑

Posted by Prince Biplob on Friday, March 13, 2020

The Video shows a brown Pomeranian being questioned by its owner as to why it bit the Hundred Rupees note. As he questions the fluffy pup, it looks away as if it had nothing to do with it.