The Video shows a brown Pomeranian being questioned by its owner as to why it bit the Hundred Rupees note. As he questions the fluffy pup, it looks away as if it had nothing to do with it.
Video| Guilty Bengali Pomeranian Acting Innocent
Related stories
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 18 March 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 18 March 2020
World
In Videos: #JoyFightsFear, Staying Happy Is The Best Medicine!
Due to outbreak of deadly Coronavirus and as the number of confirmed cases of virus are increasing on a high pace, the whole world is in state of complete lockdown
Videos
Madhuri Dixit Helps This Greek Lady Beat The Coronavirus Stress
Katerina Korosidou, who currently resides in Germany, is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and enjoys her songs and to deal with “corona stress”...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 18 March 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 18 March 2020