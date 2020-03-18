Katerina Korosidou, who currently resides in Germany, is a big fan of Madhuri Dixit and enjoys her songs and to deal with "corona stress," Katerina danced to Madhuri's 1988 hit song Ek Do Teen from Tezaab while her colleague recorded her performance in a video and shared it on Twitter.



"While the world is in stress because of #coronavirus, my colleague Katerina Korosidou is enjoying dancing at work to get away from Corona stress. Katerina is from Greece and a huge fan of famous Indian actress Madhuri Dixit @MadhuriDixit. Let's make Katerina famous," Mr Belutsch said in the caption of the post.

The Video went viral and Madhuri Dixit saw the video and responded to it. She tweeted,'' Loved this video... There are so many things that we can do at home, spend time with our loved ones, learn & discover new things, workout, dance, sing & do whatever you never got to do because of your busy schedule. Let's make the most of this time, stay safe & stay home...