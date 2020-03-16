Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh rescued a leopard that had fallen in to a deep well.The officials and locals using a charpoy or traditional bed and ropes tied to it, rescued the scared animal. Fortunately, the leopard didn’t attack the officials even as they backed off when it came to the top of the well.The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on March 16th.
Watch ‘Cooperative’ Leopard Being Rescued From A Well Using Charpoy
Related stories
Videos
Watch| Camera Person Instagram Ke Saath, Sara Ali Khan Reporting From Banaras
Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram is seen reporting from the famous Vishwanathtemple in Banaras...
Videos
Hilarious| Yuvraj Singh Shares Video Of Chris Gayle Speaking In Hindi
Yuvraj Singh shared a hilarious video of Chris Gayle attempting to belt a Hindi dialogue on Sunday...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 16 March 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 16 March 2020
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 15 March 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 15 March 2020