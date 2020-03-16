Madhya Pradesh: Forest officials at Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh rescued a leopard that had fallen in to a deep well.The officials and locals using a charpoy or traditional bed and ropes tied to it, rescued the scared animal. Fortunately, the leopard didn’t attack the officials even as they backed off when it came to the top of the well.The video was shared by IFS officer Parveen Kaswan on March 16th.