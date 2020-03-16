Bollywood Actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video on Instagram is seen reporting from the famous Vishwanath temple in Banaras. In what could seem as fun way of reporting about the place Sara is seen roaming in the streets near the temple and is also showing her fans the famous things there. The actress is currently shooting there and took time off to visit the temple and posted this cute video. Dressed in a simple salwar, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a red tika on her forehead and a garland of flowers around her neck. Sharing this video, Sara Ali Khan wrote in the caption, "Hello audience, from the streets of Banaras ... What a wonderful day. You can have more fun in less money. If you live in Banaras.