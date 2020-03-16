With the spread of the COVID 19 virus reaching dizzy heights leading to people staying indoors, a Spanish fitness instructor took to a novel way of people staying fit at home. Standing on the green roof of a structure, which was in the centre, and surrounded by apartments he starts exercising.He is seen encouraging people standing in the balconies’ to exercise to which they responded positively.
Corona’Innovations| Spanish Fitness Instructor Conducts Rooftop Classes
