In a viral video which was surfacing on the social media, two snakes can be seen swaying in the corner of a golf course making it mini dance floor.
Watch: ‘Snake’s Salsa’ In The Cozy Corner Of Golf Course!
Related stories
Videos
Watch: Kartik Aryan On The Sets Of ‘BhoolBhulaiyya 2’, Captions Corona Stop Karona!
Nation’s heartthrobe Karthik Aryan on Friday took to his Instagram and shared a clip from the sets of his upcoming venture ‘Bhool Bhulaiyya 2’...
Videos
Watch: Abandoned Train Compartment Catches Fire At Moula Ali Railway Station, Hyd
Hyd: In a tragic incident, a major fire broke out in one of the empty compartments of a parked train here at Moula Ali railway station on Saturday morning...
Videos
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 March 2020
Headlines Today | 11AM | 14 March 2020
Videos
Headlines Today | 5PM | 13 March 2020
Headlines Today | 5PM | 13 March 2020