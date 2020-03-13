In a video shared by a netizen shows how a dejected farmer Nazeer Makandar from Lolasoora village in Gokak, Belagavi takes tough call and decides to bury chickens from his poultry far. This has been the case in many places across the state after the steep fall in price due to Corona virus out break and poultry farmers are resorting to kill the chickens.
Corona virus Scare: Watch As Chickens Go for ‘A Toss’, Literally
