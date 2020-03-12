Actor Randeep Hooda who is actively involved in causes related to nature, sustainability and wildlife, shared a video, which shows a person shooting an elephant that happened in Bandipur, Karnataka.

Randeep Hooda on his official Twitter handle posted the video where a person who has a gun in his hand shot the elephant for unknown reasons while sitting in a jeep .

Randeep urged the official authorities to take action against the culprits and tagged the forest officials.

He even shared details of the elephant shootout incident which had happened on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Rahim, a temporary staffer, who shot at the charging elephant has been sacked. Umesh, a permanent employee of the Karnataka Forest Department, is also under investigation, he tweeted.

Randeep Hooda's tweet message paid off and the department tweeted back, Umesh, who shared the video on social media, was engaged in filming the incident was being investigated and that they have removed Rahim, a temporary staff who took a shot at the pachyderm.

We will take action against Umesh, a regular employee of the department, after an internal enquiry," said Bandipur field director T Balchandra.

Randeep shared more information on the video and stated that the culprits are caught and thanked the forest department for their timely action against the culprits.